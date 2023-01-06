Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $290.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $716,685.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,480,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Redburn Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

