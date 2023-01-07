1,388,553 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,388,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.88% of Vontier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 331.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 248,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

