1,500 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

VRSK opened at $182.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

