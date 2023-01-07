1,654 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $1,194,639.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $175.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average is $163.84. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $193.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

