2,861 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %
MDT opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.