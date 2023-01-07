2,861 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

MDT opened at $80.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Barclays cut their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

