30,963 Shares in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

WAVC stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Profile

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

