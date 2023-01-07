47,401 Shares in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISA. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,573,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,224 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

