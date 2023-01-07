5,033 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.