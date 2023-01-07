973 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

NYSE UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

