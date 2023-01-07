Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 425 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $253.43 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $254.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.