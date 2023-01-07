Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Trading Up 2.6 %

LKQ stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.