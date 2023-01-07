Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,269 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Corteva Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.