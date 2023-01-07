Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,416 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $167.69.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.