Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 4,883 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

NYSE SYF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

