Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,506 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

