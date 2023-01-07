Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $58.83 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

