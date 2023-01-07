Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,614 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 311.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

