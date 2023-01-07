Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.42. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $292.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

