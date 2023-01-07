Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biogen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 227,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

