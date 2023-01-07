Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.53 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

