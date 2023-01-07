Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group stock opened at $141.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

