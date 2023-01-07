Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 71,596 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

