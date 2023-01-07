Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

