Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $170.84 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

