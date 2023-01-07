Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 15,440 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.