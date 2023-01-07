Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,084 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,710,000 after purchasing an additional 935,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $638,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

