Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,239 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $248.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.63 and its 200 day moving average is $200.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $249.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

