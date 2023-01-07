Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 767 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

CBOE opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.