Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

