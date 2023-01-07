Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,139 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

