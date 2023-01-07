Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £3,096.92 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Kirsten English bought 154,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £3,096.92 ($3,731.23).
Actual Experience Price Performance
Shares of Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. Actual Experience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.
About Actual Experience
