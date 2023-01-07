Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 42,600 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $367.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

