Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 656,410 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.98% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of ADAP opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $353.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

