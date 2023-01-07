AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.90.

