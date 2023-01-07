AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

