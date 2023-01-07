AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,980 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

