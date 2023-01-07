AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,257 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of InvenTrust Properties worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $959,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 492,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

IVT opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.43%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

