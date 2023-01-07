Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,149 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.31% of onsemi worth $83,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

