Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 148,530 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,360,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,530 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.13% of Air Lease worth $73,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 169.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 862,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

