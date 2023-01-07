Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100,398 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $77,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

