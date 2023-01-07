Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,135 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Jack in the Box worth $75,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 547,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4,575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 307,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after acquiring an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,479 shares of company stock worth $306,303. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $70.08 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

