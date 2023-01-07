Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 181.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $73,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $257.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.27. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

