Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $71.54 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $71,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.66 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.