Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $77.68 Million Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Leslie’s worth $77,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 36.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 3,870,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after buying an additional 323,662 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,968,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,421,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,114,000 after buying an additional 498,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

Leslie’s Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leslie’s stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.