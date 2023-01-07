Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $78.71 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,129 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $78,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

