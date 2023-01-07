Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $83.75 Million Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87,533 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 8.40% of Dine Brands Global worth $83,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

