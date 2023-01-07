Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $85.51 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 403,766 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $85,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

