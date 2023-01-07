Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 501.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 628,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 523,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Progressive worth $72,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 2.3 %

PGR stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.