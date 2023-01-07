Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 314,906 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,906 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.27% of Kroger worth $83,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.