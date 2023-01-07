Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 86,107 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $75,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $275.20 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average of $254.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

